Update On Kurt Angle WWE 24 Special, The SHIELD v Evolution From Extreme Rules 2014 (Full Match), The Rock Returns From Germany

Update On Kurt Angle WWE 24 Special
According to PWInsider.com the much anticipated Kurt Angle WWE 24 special will air on the WWE Network sometime in July.
The SHIELD v Evolution From Extreme Rules 2014
WWE has released the following full match on-line featuring The SHIELD taking on Evolution from Extreme Rules 2014:
The Rock Returns From Germany
The Rock has shared the following photo on Instagram noting that he shut down filming of his next film Rampage in order to fly to Germany to promote his current film Baywatch:
