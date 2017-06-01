New WWE Talent Signing

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has signed Raul Mendoza to a contract. Mendoza reportedly impressed WWE officials in his first round loss to Brian Kendrick in last year’s Cruiserweight Classic. Mendoza was recently brought into to NXT to work a TV match against The Velveteen Dream.

Why Naomi and The Usos Missed Last Weekend’s WWE Live Events

The Observer is also reporting that WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos, as well as Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, were off last weekend’s live events as they were taping a new show. No word at this time as to what show the group was shooting.

Matches Taped for Impact Wrestling Tonight

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling will feature the following:

-Allie in singles action

-A celebration by new #1 contender EC3

-The Veterans of War vs. Impact Tag Team Champions LAX in the finals of the GFW Tag Team Title tournament

-Eli Drake vs. Impact Grand Champion Moose