New WWE Talent Signing
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has signed Raul Mendoza to a contract. Mendoza reportedly impressed WWE officials in his first round loss to Brian Kendrick in last year’s Cruiserweight Classic. Mendoza was recently brought into to NXT to work a TV match against The Velveteen Dream.
Why Naomi and The Usos Missed Last Weekend’s WWE Live Events
The Observer is also reporting that WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos, as well as Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, were off last weekend’s live events as they were taping a new show. No word at this time as to what show the group was shooting.
Matches Taped for Impact Wrestling Tonight
Tonight’s Impact Wrestling will feature the following:
-Allie in singles action
alliebrian kendrickEC3eli drakeimpact wrestlingMooseNaomiraul mendozaThe Usosveterans of warWWEwwe cruiserweight classicHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?