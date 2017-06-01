WZ Daily 6.1.17: Brock’s Next Opponent, Nia Jax’s Shot At RAW Creative, Hogan WWE Return, RAW Ratings Woes & Vince Table For 3?

Nick Hausman

WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!

The WZ Daily will be made available Monday-Friday around Noon EST on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!

Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features SHINE ring announcer Kid Cadet as his co-host.

Here are the pro wrestling news stories from the past twenty four hours that they wrestle with today:

You can listen to the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below:

Brock LesnarEric BischoffHulk Hogankid cadetNia JaxNick HausmanVince McMahonWrestleZone Radiowz daily
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"