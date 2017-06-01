WWE Smackdown Live Viewership Increases Again, Was It Enough to Beat Raw’s New 2017 Low?

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown Live, featuring a big Money in the Bank announcement and AJ Styles vs Dolph Ziggler, averaged 2.350 million viewers. This week’s number is up from last week’s 2.328 million viewership average for the post-Backlash episode.

As noted, this week’s edition of WWE Raw, which took place on Memorial Day, set a new low for 2017, averaging 2.613 million viewers.

Despite the new low set by Raw this week, the show was able to beat Smackdown Live in the weekly WWE brand split ratings war.

This week’s Smackdown Live ranked #3 in viewership on cable for the night, behind Tucker Carlson and Hannity.