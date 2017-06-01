Watch New Day’s Smackdown Live Debut in Slow Motion, Crowd Photos From Impact Wrestling in India, Top Hall of Famers on New ‘Table for 3’

Top Hall of Famers on New ‘Table for 3’ Immediately after WWE Raw on Monday night, a new episode of “Table for 3”, featuring WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino and Bob Orton, will air on WWE Network. Crowd Photos From Impact Wrestling in India Below are crowd shots from Impact Wrestling’s TV tapings in Mumbai, India this week: Thank you! #IMPACTIndia RT @pratyayghSK: Fans at #IMPACTIndia tapings day 2@IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/XfDsdnRTAn — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) June 1, 2017 Raucous crowd in the house #IMPACTIndia pic.twitter.com/sS9qQNKge7 — Pratyay Ghosh (@pratyayghSK) May 31, 2017 1 epsiode down, taping of the second about to begin. #IMPACTIndia #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/T2LwZF49E1 — Pratyay Ghosh (@pratyayghSK) May 31, 2017 Watch New Day’s Smackdown Live Debut in Slow Motion WWE has released the following video, featuring New Day’s WWE Smackdown Live debut in slow motion: