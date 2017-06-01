This Week’s WWE Raw Draws the Second Lowest Rating Of All-Time

As noted, this week’s Memorial Day edition of WWE Raw, featuring final hype for this Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV, averaged 2.61 million viewers. This week’s number is down from last week’s show, and is a new low for 2017. This week’s show had advertised main events of Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt vs Samoa Joe vs Finn Balor in a Triple Threat match. The final rating for WWE Raw this week was a 1.75, which is a new ratings low for 2017, and is the second lowest rating WWE Raw has ever drawn. The only episode of Raw in WWE history which drew lower than this week’s show aired on the night of the first Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. That show finished with a final 1.74 cable rating. Read Also: WWE Smackdown Live Viewership Increases Again, Was It Enough to Beat Raw’s New 2017 Low? This week’s WWE Raw was up against the Memorial Day holiday as well as the Stanley Cup Finals, which drew a solid number for the NHL. In an interesting piece of WWE Raw trivia, this week’s show drew a lower rating than any episode of WCW Monday Night Nitro in the history of that show, except for one broadcast.