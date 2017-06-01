Possible Spoiler On The Intercontinental Championship Match Outcome At Extreme Rules

At the Extreme Rules WWE Network Special, The Miz will attempt to earn his seventh reign as Intercontinental Champion, getting one step closer to breaking the record of nine held by Chris Jericho. Based on recent happenings on Raw, the stipulation of the match is that if current champion Dean Ambrose gets disqualified, he will lose the title.

During the Raw debut match for Elias Sampson, The Miz entered the ring and teased an attack on Ambrose, but turned to Sampson and gave him a double ax handle to his back. This caused Sampson to win the match, defeating the Intercontinental Champion.

On the recent episode of Raw in Greenville, South Carolina, Sampson sang a tune that was laced with ominous messages. One of the lines stated “an eye for an eye,” in reference to return the favor The Miz gave to him.

Based on these circumstances, F4WOnline is speculating that The Miz will defeat Ambrose by disqualification as a result of Sampson attacking Miz, which would allow him to win the Intercontinental Championship again.