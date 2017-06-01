Impact Wrestling Star Injured During India Tapings, Brie Bella Training for In-Ring Return (Video), Former WWE Star Talks a Potential Return

Impact Wrestling Star Injured During India Tapings
According to PWInsider.com, Chris Adonis suffered an injury during the first set of Impact Wrestling tapings in Mumbai this week. Adonis went to a local hospital to get an MRI but there’s no word yet on his status or exactly what the injury was. As a result of the injury, Adonis did not work the second set of Impact tapings on Wednesday. As noted, Adonis is scheduled to team with Eli Drake to face Impact Grand Champion and NFL star DeAngelo Williams at Slammiversary on July 2nd.
Former WWE Star Talks a Potential Return
Former WWE star Cameron recently spoke to Extra about a new Icon Magazine photoshoot. On the possibility of a return to WWE, Cameron had the following to say:
Brie Bella Training for In-Ring Return
Below is a new video of Brie Bella training for her in-ring return:
