Impact Wrestling Star Injured During India Tapings, Brie Bella Training for In-Ring Return (Video), Former WWE Star Talks a Potential Return

Impact Wrestling Star Injured During India Tapings According to PWInsider.com, Chris Adonis suffered an injury during the first set of Impact Wrestling tapings in Mumbai this week. Adonis went to a local hospital to get an MRI but there’s no word yet on his status or exactly what the injury was. As a result of the injury, Adonis did not work the second set of Impact tapings on Wednesday. As noted, Adonis is scheduled to team with Eli Drake to face Impact Grand Champion and NFL star DeAngelo Williams at Slammiversary on July 2nd. Former WWE Star Talks a Potential Return Former WWE star Cameron recently spoke to Extra about a new Icon Magazine photoshoot. On the possibility of a return to WWE, Cameron had the following to say: “As far as I am concerned WWE and I parted on good terms. I have no ill will towards anybody there. I am grateful for my time as a WWE talent. I appreciate all of the love and the hate I have received over the years from the WWE Universe. No matter what was said about me I appreciate their candor and their passion for the business.” “I would definitely love to come back in the future to show the WWE Universe my full potential. I like to say this isn’t goodbye but more like see you later. There will forever be a chip on my shoulder. Maybe one day I will be able to prove myself to the WWE Universe.” Brie Bella Training for In-Ring Return Below is a new video of Brie Bella training for her in-ring return: