WWE Legends React to Women’s MITB Match, Dolph Ziggler Talks MITB (Videos), Miz Talks Headlining WrestleMania, Appears in Magazine

Nick Paglino
(Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

Miz Talks Headlining WrestleMania, Appears in DUB Magazine

As noted, WWE stars The Miz and Maryse recently did a photoshoot for DUB magazine. Below is a photo from the shoot, and the following is what Miz had to say in the magazine about headlining WrestleMania 27:

“The coolest moment about being in that ring in the main event at WrestleMania wasn’t my entrance. It wasn’t even holding the title in my hand. I don’t really remember that. The coolest moment was looking over to my left and seeing all my friends from high school that were in my living room in 1999 watching WrestleMania. Looking over at them in the front row and saying, ‘We did it.'”

Dolph Ziggler Talks MITB

Below is footage from this week’s WWE Talking Smack, featuring Dolph Ziggler discussing the upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder match:

WWE Legends React to Women’s MITB Match

Cathy Kelley looks at how Brie Bella, Lita and more WWE Legends reacted to the announcement for the first Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match:

