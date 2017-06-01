WWE Legends React to Women’s MITB Match, Dolph Ziggler Talks MITB (Videos), Miz Talks Headlining WrestleMania, Appears in Magazine

Miz Talks Headlining WrestleMania, Appears in DUB Magazine
As noted, WWE stars The Miz and Maryse recently did a photoshoot for DUB magazine. Below is a photo from the shoot, and the following is what Miz had to say in the magazine about headlining WrestleMania 27:
Dolph Ziggler Talks MITB
Below is footage from this week’s WWE Talking Smack, featuring Dolph Ziggler discussing the upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder match:
WWE Legends React to Women’s MITB Match
Cathy Kelley looks at how Brie Bella, Lita and more WWE Legends reacted to the announcement for the first Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?