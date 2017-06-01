Sonya Deville On How She’s Changed During Her Time in NXT, What WWE Fans Need to Know About Her, The Women’s Division and More

WWE NXT star Sonya Deville, aka Daria Berenato, recently spoke WWE.com and below are some interview highlights:
Congrats on your recent NXT victory on WWE Network. You’ve had a very interesting couple of years under the WWE/NXT umbrella. What’s the difference between the Sonya Deville who first arrived and the Sonya Deville we see now?
Do you feel pressure to succeed in this division considering some of the names that have come before you?
What should the NXT Universe understand about you?
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?