Jim Cornette on the Problem with Today’s Concept of Wrestling (Video), Update on Upcoming WWE NXT DVD, Charlotte & Renee Young Film

Update on Upcoming WWE NXT DVD

According to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, WWE has changed the title of the second WWE NXT DVD from “NXT: From Secret to Success” to “NXT: From Secret to Sensation”. The DVD, which is set to be released in December, will also be released as a Blu-ray and is expected to feature a documentary with extras.

Jim Cornette on the Problem with Today’s Concept of Wrestling

Below is another clip from the latest edition of “Table for 3” on the WWE Network. In the following clip, Jim Cornette sounds off on what he believes to be the problem with wrestling today, and below is a quote:

“I think the problem becomes they think they’re going to do the moves and that’s going to get them over, and they put the ‘cart before the horse.’ Now it’s hard for anybody to really work up a good dislike for the heel or hero worship & idolatry for the babyface. I’m really the only person that can actually piss people off pretty naturally and instantly to where they really hate me.”

Charlotte & Renee Young Film

As seen below, Renee Young recently interviewed Charlotte Flair at the WWE Performance Center, for what appears to be a new WWE sponsorship:

