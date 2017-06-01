Jim Cornette Rips Vince Russo, Says He Emails Vince McMahon Weekly Begging For A Job, WWE Previews June 2017 Network Collections (Video)

Jim Cornette

On the latest episode of MLW’s The Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette commented on Vince Russo’s remarks last week about contacting Vince McMahon about a potential WWE return.

Russo said he contacted McMahon in an effort to help out with the product, but Cornette knocked Russo and said he had it on good authority that Russo emailed them on a weekly basis.

Cornette said Russo sends emails out weekly after RAW, and talks about trying to help the show and getting a job back with WWE, but he hasn’t figured out that everyone sees through his ‘bullsh*t’ and didn’t want him back.

Cornette’s comments come after his appearance on this week’s new episode of WWE Table For 3, where he was featured with Michael Hayes and Eric Bischoff, who also spoke out against Russo and his ‘pathological history’ in wrestling.

