Update: 5 Star Wrestling Cancels Entire 128 Man Tournament, Issues Statement And Reschedules Dates For 2018

5 Star Wrestling released the following statement after announcing they would have to postpone their 128-man tournament until February 2018.
Earlier today it was initally announced that the first night of the tournament, scheduled for June 10th, was being cancelled. This is the same tournament that made headlines last week after they made a $1,000,000 offer to CM Punk to try and get him to enter the tournament:
