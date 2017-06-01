Christopher Daniels Reveals WWE Star As Dream Opponent (Video), Low WWE RAW Rating Note, Shi-Lounge With Willie Mack (Audio)

Christopher Daniels

The above video features Ring Of Honor World Champion of the World Christopher Daniels on a recent episode of A Music Blog, Yea? 

Daniels talks about his ROH title win, wrestling experience, selling vacuums, comic books and more. During the interview, Daniels revealed Chris Jericho was one opponent he wishes he could wrestle, but didn’t think it would happen. Daniels said Jericho is a busy man, not to mention he’d go back to WWE once he returned to the ring, but called it a dream to wrestle him. Daniels says he respected and emulated Jericho, and called him a “perfect combination of athlete and entertainer.”

WWE RAW

As noted earlier today, this week’s WWE RAW rating was the second lowest all-time rating. Fighting Spirit Magazine / WhatCulture writer Justin Henry also noted this was the eighth straight week that RAW’s rating saw a drop:

  • 4/3: 2.62
  • 4/10: 2.35
  • 4/17: 2.26
  • 4/24: 2.04
  • 5/1: 1.99
  • 5/8: 1.90
  • 5/15: 1.89
  • 5/22: 1.88
  • 5/29: 1.75

Shi-Lounge

The following is the latest episode of Shi-Lounge with special guest and Lucha Underground star Willie Mack:

EPISODE 26- Lucha Underground is BACK! And kicking off the return of the hit wrestling show on El Rey, I also had the great honor & opportunity of sitting down with the premiere challenger to the Lucha Underground Championship, Willie Mack. “The Mack” & I had a very
eccentric conversation of sorts in Queens, New York before attending a local wrestling event. Subjects also include:

– White Castle
– Lucha Underground & Netflix
– “Stone Cold” Steve Austin & Using the Stone Cold Stunner
– Growing up in South Central
– Lucha Fame
– Insane Clown Posse
– Timmy Lou Retton, Keith Lee & Kongo Kong
– Future Lucha Underground episodes
– Favorites wrestlers growing up
– Meeting Booker T
– Inspiring words for upcoming wrestlers
– Video games
and more

