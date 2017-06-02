Figure Friday: Ringside Collectibles Exclusive WWE Elite “Bálor Club” Finn Bálor (Photos)

Welcome to Figure Friday! Today we take a look at the brand new RingsideCollectibles.com Exclusive WWE Elite “Bálor Club” Finn Bálor! As mentioned, you can only get him on Ringside so get him while you can as Bálor figures, especially in his “Bálor Club” attire, are in pretty high demand!

That being said let’s take a look at him in the packaging. He comes in the typical Elite style packaging, although his is customized, which makes the figure pop on display if you keep them in the box. He has the Ringside Exclusive sticker on his window, the Bálor logo in the top right corner as well as the logo on the sides with images of him and even his signature on one side. On the back side is a sweet, black and white image of Bálor and a mini bio talking about his rise in the WWE. Honestly, the packaging is really nice. The look of it with the black and white photos/logos are a nice contrast to the typical style. Even the carding behind him has a cool design/look to it.

Looking at Bálor out of the packaging I can say firsthand that it’s a nice figure. It’s a simple figure as it’s obviously not one of his body paint looks, but it’s still nice. His jacket and shirt are made out of rubber, that way they can add more detail into it, but unfortunately you lose the posing ability options from it. The detail on the jacket is great as you can see in the photos below. It’s illuminated to help you see the finer details, but it says “Bálor Club Worldwide” on the back with other designs engraved. The jacket is a thin rubber so it’s not too challenging to remove. The shirt is rubber as well, with the “Bálor Club” logo on the front and other logo on the back. This shirt has latches on the sides to help you secure it to the figure, which can be a pain as they don’t always fasten well, but it gives it a fitted T-shirt look. It looks great for display, you just can’t pose him much with it on.

Once you remove his accessories you can see his typical wrestling attire. The “Bálor Club” logo on his trunks as well as the design on his right knee pad, also on the back of his trunks, are a nice touch to take away from the simple look. He has his latest head scan where he’s smirking, his arm sleeve and kick pads. He’s a typical Elite figure with the ball-jointed legs, double jointed knees, ab crunch joint and ankle joints.

Overall, it is a nice figure. It’s great to have a non-body painted Elite of him as I’m not sure when we will be getting one in the mainstream Elite line. A lot of people were eager to get this, myself included, so I don’t recommend waiting to get your hands on him. Any Elite figures of him lately are pretty popular so honestly don’t hesitate. As said earlier you can only get him on RingsideCollectibles.com.

