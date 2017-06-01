Impact Wrestling Announces New Live Event In US This Summer, What Is Happening Between Allie And Rosemary? (Video)

Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced they will run a new live event this summer in Staten Island, New York, which is the company’s first US based live event outside Orlando since Bound For Glory 2015.

Impact Wrestling will host a live event on Saturday, August 5th at Richmond County Bank Ballpark, which is home of the Staten Island Yankees. Eddie Edwards, Eli Drake, Bobby Lashley, Alberto El Patron, James Storm and EC3 are some of the names being advertised for the event; Impact Wrestling and the Staten Island Yankees both confirmed the event tonight:

The rumors are CONFIRMED! IMPACT is going back on the road starting Aug. 5 from #NYC! @SIYanks#IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/1Q0wOQWQxk — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 2, 2017

We’re excited to officially announce we’ll be hosting @IMPACTWRESTLING at our stadium Saturday, August 5th! Stay tuned for more details!

