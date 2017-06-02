Vince McMahon Looking Ripped at the Gym (Photo), WWE Hall of Famer Announces He is Cured of Hep C, Sean Waltman On Celibacy (Videos)

Vince McMahon Looking Ripped at the Gym
Below is a photo of WWE CEO Vince McMahon at the Anytime Fitness gym while in Atlanta for this week’s WWE TV tapings:
WWE Hall of Famer Announces He is Cured of Hep C
Former WWWF Champion and WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham did an interview with “The HANNIBAL TV”, during which he announced he successfully completed the Sovaldi Treatment Medication regime and has been declared cured of Hepatitis C after having the blood disease for my than 25 years. The disease caused him to require a liver transplant in 2002.
During the interview, Graham also discusses being back under a WWE Legends contract, and his views on the current wrestling scene:
Sean Waltman On Celibacy
Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman guested on “The Tomorrow Show” with Keven Undergaro and talked about his celibacy, Tiger Woods, Kathy Griffin and more!
Why Sean is celibate:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?