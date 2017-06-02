Vince McMahon Looking Ripped at the Gym (Photo), WWE Hall of Famer Announces He is Cured of Hep C, Sean Waltman On Celibacy (Videos)

Vince McMahon Looking Ripped at the Gym Below is a photo of WWE CEO Vince McMahon at the Anytime Fitness gym while in Atlanta for this week’s WWE TV tapings: The Boss Vince McMahon hits the gym. #WWE #RAW #SDLive pic.twitter.com/iTM3XR1EUc — TattooedJuggalo (@TattooedJuggalo) June 1, 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Announces He is Cured of Hep C Former WWWF Champion and WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham did an interview with “The HANNIBAL TV”, during which he announced he successfully completed the Sovaldi Treatment Medication regime and has been declared cured of Hepatitis C after having the blood disease for my than 25 years. The disease caused him to require a liver transplant in 2002. During the interview, Graham also discusses being back under a WWE Legends contract, and his views on the current wrestling scene: Sean Waltman On Celibacy Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman guested on “The Tomorrow Show” with Keven Undergaro and talked about his celibacy, Tiger Woods, Kathy Griffin and more! Why Sean is celibate: Keven: Well you’re semi-celibate now, it seems like…

X-Pac: All the way celibate.

Keven: Yeah, so it’s kind of hard. But, you had a lot of fun along the way.

X-Pac: Tons, man. Tons!

Keven: Yeah, you got rock star pussy.

X-Pac: Yeah…

Roxy: But if you met someone today, you wouldn’t have sex with her? Even if you liked her?

X-Pac: I don’t put myself in the situation to really meet anyone.

Roxy: You really wouldn’t even if the situation arose?

X-Pac: I guess I can’t say for sure but it’s something I’m really trying to avoid.

Roxy: Forever?

X-Pac: No, of course not!

Keven: They say it’s really healthy to do what you’re doing.

X-Pac: Mentally it is. For me. I can’t really say ‘you should do this, or anyone else should do it.’ But it’s been excellent for me.