Below is the updated card for this Sunday night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV. With only 6 matches scheduled, it’s possible WWE will add another match or two, and a Kickoff pre-show match has yet to be announced. As noted, the current Goldust vs R-Truth story line might lead to a match on Sunday night, however it’s unlikely.

WWE Universal Championship #1 Contenders Match:

-Samoa Joe vs Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt vs Roman Reigns

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Submission Match:

-Neville (c) vs Austin Aries

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:

-Dean Ambrose (c) vs The Miz. The title can change hands on a DQ.

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Kendo Stick on a Pole Match:

-Alexa Bliss (c) vs Bayley

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Steel Cage Match:

-The Hardys (c’s) vs Cesaro and Sheamus

Mixed Tag Team Match:

-Rich Swann and Sasha Banks vs Noam Dar and Alicia Fox

