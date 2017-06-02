The Latest on WWE Extreme Rules Ticket Sales

According to TicketIQ.com, Sunday’s Extreme Rules at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore is nearly a Sold Out event, with just $125+ Floor Seating still available on Ticketmaster. There’s also about 200 tickets available on the secondary market starting at $43 ($3 above the face value of $40), which can be found here.

New NXT Referee Works Last Night’s Live Event

As noted, WWE has signed indy wrestler Kennadi Brink to be a full-time referee in NXT, and she worked last night’s live event in Orlando. She was billed as Jessika as seen below:

Footballer Dons Sin Cara Mask After Goal

As seen below, Raul Jimenez, who plays forward for the Benfica soccer team, paid tribute to Sin Cara by wearing one of his masks after scoring the first goal of the team’s Portugese Cup win on Sunday: