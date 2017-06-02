Full Details On ROH’s Windy City Excellence Tomorrow Ring of Honor announced the following matches for their TV taping in Chicago Ridge, IL at the Frontier Fieldhouse tomorrow: ROH champion Chris Daniels & Kazarian vs. The Young Bucks

Jay White vs. Punishment Martinez

Jay Lethal vs. Caprice Coleman

Bobby Fish vs. Silas Young

Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. The Rebellion

Flip Gordon vs. Jonathan Greshem. The promotion also released the following autograph session details: On Saturday June 3rd, Ring of Honor will be hosting a special meet and greet autograph session prior to WINDY CITY EXCELLENCE at the Frontier Fieldhouse in Chicago Ridge, IL! This special session will begin 90 minutes prior to the advertised bell time. Below is the list of Ring of Honor stars appearing at the signing, as well as our pricing options to ensure you get all the autographs you want! Don’t miss your opportunity to meet the stars of ROH before they compete in front of a capacity crowd! WINDY CITY EXCELLENCE ROH TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS – THE YOUNG BUCKS ROH 6-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPION – BULLY RAY DALTON CASTLE W/ THE BOYS JAY LETHAL PRICING IS AS FOLLOWS Singles Wrestlers – $20 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo Tag Team Wrestlers – $30 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo NJPW Best Of Super Juniors Finals Airing Live On-Line New Japan Pro Wrestling will be presenting their Best of the Super Juniors Finals tomorrow morning on NJPWworld.com at 4AM Est/9AM UK with English commentary. Below is the full card for the show. Yuji Nagata, Tomoyuki Oka & Shota Umino vs. Manabu Nakanishi, Katsuya Kitamura & Tetsuhiro Yagi

Togi Makabe, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Hirai Kawato vs. Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii & Jado

Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV & Volador Jr vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & TAKA Michinoku

Ray Rowe, Hanson, David Finlay & ACH vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Bad Luck Fale & Yujiro Takahashi

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Minoru Suzuki & Taichi

Satoshi Kojima, Juice Robinson, Ryusuke Taguchi, Ricochet & Dragon Lee vs. Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi

Kazuchika Okada & Gedo vs. Kenny Omega & Marty Scurll

Best of the Super Juniors Final: A Block Winner: Will Ospreay vs. B Block Winner: KUSHIDA