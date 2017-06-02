Full Details On ROH’s Windy City Excellence Tomorrow
Ring of Honor announced the following matches for their TV taping in Chicago Ridge, IL at the Frontier Fieldhouse tomorrow:
ROH champion Chris Daniels & Kazarian vs. The Young Bucks
Jay White vs. Punishment Martinez
Jay Lethal vs. Caprice Coleman
Bobby Fish vs. Silas Young
Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. The Rebellion
Flip Gordon vs. Jonathan Greshem.
The promotion also released the following autograph session details:
On Saturday June 3rd, Ring of Honor will be hosting a special meet and greet autograph session prior to WINDY CITY EXCELLENCE at the Frontier Fieldhouse in Chicago Ridge, IL! This special session will begin 90 minutes prior to the advertised bell time.
Below is the list of Ring of Honor stars appearing at the signing, as well as our pricing options to ensure you get all the autographs you want! Don’t miss your opportunity to meet the stars of ROH before they compete in front of a capacity crowd!
WINDY CITY EXCELLENCE
ROH TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS – THE YOUNG BUCKS
ROH 6-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPION – BULLY RAY
DALTON CASTLE W/ THE BOYS
JAY LETHAL
PRICING IS AS FOLLOWS
Singles Wrestlers – $20 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo
Tag Team Wrestlers – $30 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo
NJPW Best Of Super Juniors Finals Airing Live On-Line
New Japan Pro Wrestling will be presenting their Best of the Super Juniors Finals tomorrow morning on NJPWworld.com at 4AM Est/9AM UK with English commentary.
Below is the full card for the show.
Yuji Nagata, Tomoyuki Oka & Shota Umino vs. Manabu Nakanishi, Katsuya Kitamura & Tetsuhiro Yagi