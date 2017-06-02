Full Details On Ring of Honor’s Windy City Excellence Tomorrow, New Japan’s Best Of The Super Jrs Finals Airing Live Online, Updated Card

Nick Hausman

ring of honor

Full Details On ROH’s Windy City Excellence Tomorrow

Ring of Honor announced the following matches for their TV taping in Chicago Ridge, IL at the Frontier Fieldhouse tomorrow:

  • ROH champion Chris Daniels & Kazarian vs. The Young Bucks
  • Jay White vs. Punishment Martinez
  • Jay Lethal vs. Caprice Coleman
  • Bobby Fish vs. Silas Young
  • Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. The Rebellion
  • Flip Gordon vs. Jonathan Greshem.

The promotion also released the following autograph session details:

On Saturday June 3rd, Ring of Honor will be hosting a special meet and greet autograph session prior to WINDY CITY EXCELLENCE at the Frontier Fieldhouse in Chicago Ridge, IL! This special session will begin 90 minutes prior to the advertised bell time.

Below is the list of Ring of Honor stars appearing at the signing, as well as our pricing options to ensure you get all the autographs you want! Don’t miss your opportunity to meet the stars of ROH before they compete in front of a capacity crowd!

WINDY CITY EXCELLENCE

ROH TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS – THE YOUNG BUCKS

ROH 6-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPION – BULLY RAY

DALTON CASTLE W/ THE BOYS

JAY LETHAL

PRICING IS AS FOLLOWS

Singles Wrestlers – $20 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo

Tag Team Wrestlers – $30 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo

NJPW Best Of Super Juniors Finals Airing Live On-Line

New Japan Pro Wrestling will be presenting their Best of the Super Juniors Finals tomorrow morning on NJPWworld.com at 4AM Est/9AM UK with English commentary.

Below is the full card for the show.

  • Yuji Nagata, Tomoyuki Oka & Shota Umino vs. Manabu Nakanishi, Katsuya Kitamura & Tetsuhiro Yagi
  • Togi Makabe, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Hirai Kawato vs. Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii & Jado
  • Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV & Volador Jr vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & TAKA Michinoku
  • Ray Rowe, Hanson, David Finlay & ACH vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Bad Luck Fale & Yujiro Takahashi
  • Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Minoru Suzuki & Taichi
  • Satoshi Kojima, Juice Robinson, Ryusuke Taguchi, Ricochet & Dragon Lee vs. Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi
  • Kazuchika Okada & Gedo vs. Kenny Omega & Marty Scurll
  • Best of the Super Juniors Final: A Block Winner: Will Ospreay vs. B Block Winner: KUSHIDA

christopher danielsDalton Castleflip gordonjay lethalkazariannew japan pro wrestlingnjpwRing of HonorROHthe young bucks
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"