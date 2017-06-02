Jack Swagger On His WWE Departure, Who Came Up With “We The People”, Creative Frustration, His Relationship with Dutch Mantell and More

Coming off his recent departure from WWE, former World Heavyweight Champion and “All American American” Jack Swagger joins John and Chad for episode #272. In this over 60 minute interview, Jack opens up about the start and stop pushes he received over his ten years with WWE as well as why he believes the plug was pulled on his most successful run and being paired with “Dirty” Dutch Mantell aka Zeb Colter. It is an engaging, funny and insightful look into a performer who is ready to prove to the wrestling world that they don’t know JACK. The full episode can be downloaded at this link. Below are some interview highlights:
His recent departure from WWE:
Was taking Zeb Colter away from him the key point in knowing they were losing faith in the character:
His relationship and pairing with Dutch Mantell:
What was the best advice Dutch gave him:
Who came up with “We The People”:
