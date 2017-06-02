Being The ELITE Ep. 55 w/ Kenny Omega (Video), AJ Styles Appearance Next Tuesday, Which Former Champ Do You Want In Mae Young Classic?

Being The ELITE Ep. 55 w/ Kenny Omega

Above is the latest episode of Being the Elite featuring The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Marty Scurll.

In this edition while Matt and Nick are off relaxing Marty gets surprised in Japan by Omega.

AJ Styles Appearance Next Tuesday In Rochester

Fans in the Rochester, NY area will be able to meet AJ Styles next Tuesday, June 6th, at the Cricket Wireless store located at:

Cricket Wireless Store

610 North Clinton Ave.

Rochester, New York

AJ will be appearing from 11am-1pm. He will be signing autographs and taking photos on a first come first served basis.

Related: AJ Styles Explains How He Won Over Vince McMahon (Video)

Which Former Champ Do You Want In Mae Young Classic?

WWE.com currently has a poll up asking fans, “Which former Women’s Champion would you most like to see compete in the Mae Young Classic?”

Beth Phoenix currently leads the poll over Lita, Trish Stratus, Michelle McCool, Melina and Gail Kim.

You can view the poll and cast your own vote by clicking HERE