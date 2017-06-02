Jay White Talks Training At NJPW Dojo
Ring of Honor has released the above interview with Jay White. During the interview he had the following to say about training at the New Japan Dojo:
WWE’s New Female Referee Makes Official Debut
WWE signed indie wrestler Kennadi Brink to work full-time as a referee for the company.
Brink made a few NXT live event appearances as a referee earlier in the year. At last night’s live event in Orlando, her full time debut, she was announced as Jessika. She is a graduate of the Team 3-D Academy and is WWE’s first female referee since the mid-80s.
A fan has posted the following photos on Twitter of her debut:
Four Ridiculous WWE Match Stipulations
WWE has released the following video on-line taking a look at Four Ridiculous WWE Match Stipulations:
