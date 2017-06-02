Jay White Talks Training At NJPW Dojo Ring of Honor has released the above interview with Jay White. During the interview he had the following to say about training at the New Japan Dojo: New Japan Pro Wrestling Dojo, you hear the stories. Everyone has their opinion on what the training is like, what the lifestyle is like, but it can’t quite prepare you for it. The culture shock, the training, the endless hours of training, the other jobs, [and] the chores. The rigorous lifestyle out there really is taxing. The year and a half that I did there, I’d say it’s probably the hardest year and half that I’ve ever had in my life, but also the most rewarding. WWE’s New Female Referee Makes Official Debut WWE signed indie wrestler Kennadi Brink to work full-time as a referee for the company. Brink made a few NXT live event appearances as a referee earlier in the year. At last night’s live event in Orlando, her full time debut, she was announced as Jessika. She is a graduate of the Team 3-D Academy and is WWE’s first female referee since the mid-80s. A fan has posted the following photos on Twitter of her debut: #NXTOrlando Our first ever full time women’s referee, Jessica! @LadyKBrink pic.twitter.com/HyoLq2YHRP — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 1, 2017 Related: Updates On Mae Young Classic, Female Presences On Commentary, Possible Plans For Referees, More Four Ridiculous WWE Match Stipulations WWE has released the following video on-line taking a look at Four Ridiculous WWE Match Stipulations: