As we noted earlier this week, the Memorial Day edition of WWE Raw garnered the second lowest rating in the history of the show, second only to the Raw show which aired during the first Trump vs Clinton Presidential debate. Furthermore, it was noted only one episode of WCW Monday Nitro drew a lower rating than Raw this week, and that show aired on December 11th, 2000. While some people are blaming the recent low WWE TV ratings on cord cutting, The Wrestling Observer is reporting the rating is based on the percentage of homes that get the USA Network, so cord cutting doesn’t factor into the rating. The Observer also noted that the USA Network is available in 91.8 million homes, while it was available in 92.7 million homes a year ago, a drop of 1%. This year’s RAW rating was down 19.1% from last year’s Memorial Day episode, which scored a 2.19 rating and averaged 3.222 million viewers. Read Also: WWE Smackdown Live Viewership Increases Again, Was It Enough to Beat Raw’s New 2017 Low?