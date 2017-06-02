Speculation on Low WWE Ratings and 2018 TV Deal, “Broken” Elements in New Hardys T-Shirt (Photo), Michael Hayes WWE Network Pick Video

Speculation on Low WWE Ratings and 2018 TV Deal On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated about WWE’s current NBCUniversal TV deal expiring next year, and had the following to say on whether or not recent low ratings will spell out less money for the company in 2018: “No. The whole television industry is changing so rapidly and in so many ways. There is just no way of knowing. What’s going to happen with rights fees. If rights fees skyrocket WWE will do well. Competitively they’re still doing well on cable, and if rights fees collapse, WWE will be, certainly not immune to that at all.” “Broken” Elements in New Hardys T-Shirt WWE has released a new t-shirt for The Hardys which labels the team “The Most Exhilarating Tag Team in History”, working in more of Matt Hardy’s “Broken” verbiage. You can check out the new shirt at this link. Michael Hayes WWE Network Pick Video WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes picks Table for 3 with himself, Jim Cornette and Eric Bischoff as his WWE Network Pick of the Week: