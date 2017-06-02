WZ Daily 6.2.17 feat. Sean Waltman & ROH’s Ian Riccaboni: RAW vs SD Creative, IC Title Picture, More

WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!
The WZ Daily will be made available Monday-Friday around Noon EST on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!
Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans
Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features former WWE/WCW Superstar Sean Waltman as his co-host. They start the show by talking in-depth about Sean’s recent arrest, how he’s staying clean and more.
The pro wrestling stories from the past twenty-four hours that they discuss include:
This episode also includes a special Fridays of Honor interview with ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni!
You can listen to the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below:
ariya daivariDalton CastleEric Bischoffian riccaboniNick HausmanROHsean waltmanWrestleZone Radiowz dailyHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?