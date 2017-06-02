WZ Daily 6.2.17 feat. Sean Waltman & ROH’s Ian Riccaboni: RAW vs SD Creative, IC Title Picture, More

WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features former WWE/WCW Superstar Sean Waltman as his co-host. They start the show by talking in-depth about Sean’s recent arrest, how he’s staying clean and more.

The pro wrestling stories from the past twenty-four hours that they discuss include:

Why RAW’s ratings have hit a near all-time low

Speculation around the future of the Intercontinental Title picture

Ariya Daivari calling out critics of 205 Live

Dalton Castle’s rumored post-ROH future

5 Star Wrestling cancelling and rescheduling their 128-man Tournament

This episode also includes a special Fridays of Honor interview with ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni!

You can listen to the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below:

