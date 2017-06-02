News on the Upcoming Women’s Money in the Bank Match and PPV Plans for Naomi, Cathy Kelley on Enzo Amore’s Raw Attacker (Video)

News on the Upcoming Women’s Money in the Bank Match and PPV Plans for Naomi As noted, a 5 woman Money in the Bank Ladder match will take place at the June 18th WWE Money in the Bank PPV, and the bout will feature Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch vs Carmella vs Tamina vs Natalya. Dave Meltzer noted on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that there are plans in place to have two Women’s matches at Money in the Bank, and outside of the ladder match a Women’s Title match with Naomi is the most likely second bout. However, with the 5 other women in the division competing in the ladder match, it is unknown who Naomi might face for the title, leading to speculation that the winner of the Ladder match might cash-in at Money in the Bank. From a logic standpoint, however, that plan does not make the most sense, as the woman to cash-in would likely not want to do so after having been through a ladder match earlier in the night. Cathy Kelley on Enzo Amore’s Raw Attacker WWE has released the following video, featuring Cathy Kelley looking at who might be Enzo Amore’s recent attacker on Raw: