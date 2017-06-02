Backstage News on Jinder Mahal’s WWE Push Being Related to Impact Wrestling Tapings in India, What Impact Officials Were Told

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jinder Mahal being pushed in WWE and Impact Wrestling recently taping TV in India is not merely a coincidence.

The Observer is reporting Impact Wrestling officials were told directly from Sony Six that the belief is Jinder Mahal’s recent push and WWE Title win is directly related to Impact’s TV tapings in Mumbai.

As an example, the report used WWE’s UK timing and strategy changing significantly when, in a market previously dominated by WWE, another company was coming in with strong television backing. Furthermore, weekly plans were scrapped for WWE to tape a UK TV show for the WWE Network once the ITV project imploded.

As of this writing, WWE has nothing planned in India for the rest of the year.