You can find some of Sean and I’s comments transcribed below:

On how WWE handled his LAX arrest last month that he was recently cleared of all charges on:

SW: Paul (Triple H) just asked me, “Are you going to get ahead of this story?” It was hard. I let it get away from me for a day or so but I think I did a pretty good job Nick. NH: You did. You stayed underground. In the past week or so you’ve landed the plane successfully. It’s still something you are going to have to overcome unfounded or not. SW: That’s just life and honestly that’s just MY life. It’s a crazy story but it’s not that crazy when you consider all of the other crazy stories in my life. It fits pretty well if you think about it. I told Paul, “Look man, I understand if you gotta suspend me or do what you gotta do. I get it. I’m fine.” He said, “Just handle it. We’ll see how it plays out.” I think that was great and I am very grateful for that. NH: That’s great they gave it time to play out. You did come out on the right side on this one. SW: It was really hard for people to believe. For the people around WWE who had seen me lately it was hard for them to believe.

