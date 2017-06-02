Evolve Talent Signs Full-Time NXT Deal WWN Live has issued the following: Congratulations to referee DA Brewer, who is leaving WWN to join NXT fulltime. Brewer earned a fulltime job in EVOLVE after taking part in a WWN Seminar/Tryout. He became a valuable member of the WWN Family seeing time in EVOLVE, FIP and Style Battle. We are very happy to see this quality person move on to NXT. The next WWN Seminar/Tryout will be August 11th in Joppa, MD. There will be a Seminar/Tryout for in ring talent as well as a Creative Seminar with Gabe Sapolsky on August 11th. Go here for more info. Kane On Possibly Running for Office With The Rock WWE star Kane recently spoke with Bleacher Report on his quest to become the next Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. During the interview, Kane had the following to say when asked about potentially running for office with The Rock: “Would I run with The Rock? Probably not. …I just want to do a good job as mayor. The local and the state levels are discounted too much. And I’m not devaluing the role of the federal government, but the country is right now in a top-down direction, and I want to be part of the wave that brings it back to a bottom-up nation, starting with the states.” AJ Styles Goes Nuts After Losing Madden Finals Xavier Woods has released the finals of the UpUpDownDown Madden tournament, which saw Seth Rollins soundly defeat AJ Styles 41-3. After the match, Styles cut a promo blaming the Playstation for the loss, and he usually plays on Xbox One. Styles then demanded a rematch against Rollins on Xbox, before losing it and smashing a tiny runner-up trophy given to him by Woods: