WrestleZone presented the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast WZ Daily earlier today. It featured former WWE/WCW Superstar Sean Waltman as the co-host as well as an exclusive interview with ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni.

The WZ Daily will be made available Monday-Friday at Noon-ish EST on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!

You can find some of Ian’s comments regarding ROH’s live event in Chicago tomorrow, Windy City Excellence, transcribed below:

Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans

IR: We are headed to the Frontier Field House which kind of feels like a second home for me. It’s certainly home for my partner Colt Cabana. 6 pm bell time, doors open at 4:30 and you can meet some of the stars of Ring of Honor. Some of the big matches: ROH World Champion Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian have accepted the challenge from Bullet Club and they are going to be taking on two members of Bullet Club. Bullet Club is kind of playing by Freebird rules so it could be The Young Bucks, Nick Jackson & Hangman Page… it could be any of the combinations there. I am wondering if The Addiction are walking into a trap from Bullet Club.

The Last Real Man Silas Young is taking on Bobby Fish

Bully Ray is taking on Matt Taven

The one that I am really looking forward to is Punishment Martinez against Jay White. It’s a bit of a rematch from Masters of The Craft in Hopkins, MN In addition to the great matches that you will see you are also going to see some matches that you’ll be the first to see before others are able to purchase and view them on ROHWrestling.com. In terms of fan value there is no better fan interactive experience than Ring of Honor. Now we are delivering and going above and beyond with these extra matches that will only be available on ROHWrestling.com. I am very excited about that. We’ve had six straight sell outs and we are hoping Chicago is number seven. We know there is always a late push for tickets. What we saw with the last six shows is that they sold out the day before, or twelve hours before, and we had to turn people away from the building. If you are interested in coming I implore you to get your tickets now because they may not be there at the gate.

WrestleZone will be on-site tomorrow for Windy City Excellence collecting coverage and interviews with the talent. Be sure to follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook to get all of our exclusive ROH coverage as it rolls out tomorrow!

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features former WWE/WCW Superstar Sean Waltman as his co-host. They start the show by talking in-depth about Sean’s recent arrest, how he’s staying clean and more.

The pro wrestling stories from the past twenty-four hours that they discuss include:

Why RAW’s ratings have hit a near all-time low

Speculation around the future of the Intercontinental Title picture

Ariya Daivari calling out critics of 205 Live

Dalton Castle’s rumored post-ROH future

5 Star Wrestling cancelling and rescheduling their 128-man Tournament

This episode also includes a special Fridays of Honor interview with ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni!

