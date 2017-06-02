UFC Legend Dan Severn Interested In Fighting Brock Lesnar, Wants Fans To Use #BeastvsBeast To Make It Happen

Turning 59 next week, UFC Hall of Famer and former two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion Dan Severn is still going strong as a trainer in both wrestling and MMA. Although retired from MMA and semi-retired from pro wrestling, Severn still runs independent promotions for both genres, The Danger Zone MMA and Price of Glory Wrestling. Holding an incredibly impressive 101-19-7 MMA record, Severn is known as one of the best competitors who has ever stepped foot in the cage. No matter what the odds where, Severn proved to dominate the sport for over 20 years. Still confident in his ability in the Octagon, Severn welcomed the thought of facing WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a UFC bout. Sitting down with me on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show, Severn expressed his interest in competing against Lesnar, but one condition has to be met. “The thing I would put into place is, make sure that both of us have to be tested. I take a great deal of pride in the fact that I have lived a lifetime of chemical-free [competition]. So, I don’t think both of us could say that. I’ll definitely entertain that idea… Tell your listeners to make that rally, and let’s see if we can make that happen.” Severn also stated that he is very serious about this interest, that he wants people to use to #BeastvsBeast so fans can create a groundswell on social media for Dana White to notice. Although Lesnar recently announced that he is retiring from MMA, the feeling to get back in the ring may come back again, similar to his recent comeback against Mark Hunt. You can hear the full interview below.