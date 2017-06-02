Photos and Video of Christopher Daniels Throwing Out First Pitch at White Sox Game, Rusev Calls Fan Idea the “Worst”, Network Collections

Rusev Calls Fan Idea “The Worst”

WWE star Rusev was not a fan of a recent fan idea for him and Summer Rae, as seen below:

That is probably no it’s actually the single worst idea I have ever seen. https://t.co/kAUW8bhm95 — Rusev The Ruler (@RusevBUL) June 2, 2017

Photos & Video of Christopher Daniels Throwing Out First Pitch at White Sox Game

As noted, Ring of Honor World Champion Christopher Daniels threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Chicago White Sox game on May 28th, and below are photos and video from the game. The video comes courtesy of SoxTV/whitesox.com.

As a reminder, Ring of Honor Wrestling returns to Chicago Ridge for tomorrow, Saturday, June 3 for “Windy City Excellence.” Details are at this link.

The following day, Sunday, June 4, Ring of Honor Wrestling returns to Collinville, IL for “Gateway to Gold,” with both the Ring of Honor World Championship and the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship on the line. Details are at this link.

ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP:

ROH WORLD CHAMPION “ALMIGHTY” CHRISTOPHER DANIELS vs. WINNER OF GATEWAY TO THE GOLD GAUNTLET (DALTON CASTLE, JAKE CRIST, CHEESEBURGER, JAY WHITE, PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ, WILL FERRARA, KENNY KING, SHO, YO, AND JONATHAN GRESHAM)

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP:

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON) vs. THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN & VINNY MARSEGLIA)

Network Collections

In the following video, Cathy Kelley previews some WWE Network’s newest collections, including Ladder Match: Reaching for Glory, Sammartino: The Legend Lives and more: