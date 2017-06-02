Impact Wrestling Confirms Live Event in NYC, Viewership Info For This Week’s Impact Episode, Sin Cara Teaching His Son to Wrestle (Video)

Viewership Info For This Week’s Impact
According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring EC3 vs. GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron in a steel cage match, averaged 287,000 viewers. This is down from last week’s 305,000 viewership average.
Impact ranked #124 on the Cable Top 150, up from last week’s #127 spot.
Impact Wrestling Confirms Live Event in NYC
Impact Wrestling has confirmed a live event will be taking place on August 5th in NYC:
Sin Cara Teaching His Son to Wrestle
As seen in the video below, WWE star Sin Cara is currently teaching his 8 year old son to wrestle:
