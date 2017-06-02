WWE Executive Comments on WWE Network Possibly Airing UK Independent Promotions and ROH

Earlier this year it was reported that WWE was negotiating possible deals with UK promotions such as Insane Championship Wrestling and PROGRESS to air their content on WWE Network. Vince McMahon subsequently changed his mind several times, however the deals remained on the table. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Chief Financial Officer George Barrios spoke at the Needham Emerging Technology Conference in New York City last month and indicated that the company will be working with UK independent promotions ICW and PROGRESS moving forward. When asked about the possibility of working with other promotions, namely Ring of Honor and companies centered outside of The UK, Barrios had the following to say: “Yeah, I think there’s something there. It’s always priority and what once comes first. We recently announced a deal with ICW and Progress, which are wrestling promotions in the UK. So we’re thinking about the best way to utilize that content. As you know, we’ve been fairly active over the years in purchasing wrestling libraries, video libraries, a lot of which now you can see on the network. We think there’s a home for that, and it just a matter of priority.”