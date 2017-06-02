Batista Blasts Racist Who Vandalized LeBron James’ Home

For those unaware, a big story making waves in the sports world is the vandilization of NBA star LeBron James’ home, as someone spray painted racial slurs on his Los Angeles home.

TMZ recently caught up with former WWE Champion Dave Bautista, who weighed-in the incident, blasting the person responsible for the vandalism as the “scum of the earth”:

“Table For 3” Update

As noted, WWE Network will air a new episode of “Table for 3” after Raw on Monday night, featuring special guests and WWE Hall of Famers Bob Orton, Ric Flair and Bruno Sammartino. Below is the official show synopsis, and yes, “Randy Orton” is how it’s printed on the Network schedule:

“Randy Orton, Ric Flair, and Bruno Sammartino – 3 Champions spanning 3 generations share amazing stories from their legendary careers.”

Alundra Blayze WWE PC Video

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze has been working at the WWE Performance Center as a guest coach, and below is footage of Blayze training talents: