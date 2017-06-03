Dolph Ziggler Mocks AJ Styles, Paul Heyman Hypes WWE Extreme Rules Main Event, Madusa Guest Trainer At WWE PC (Video)

Dolph Ziggler Mocks AJ Styles On the recent episode of SmackDown Live, Dolph Ziggler surprisingly was able to pick up a clean victory against AJ Styles in the main event to build some momentum for the match at Money in the Bank on June 18. Ziggler sent out a tweet on Styles’ 40th birthday mocking the Phenomenal One, stating, “AJ, you remember beating cena? that was cool. You um ‘member being champion? it was great. You ‘member #SDLive ? #farleyshow” AJ, you remember beating cena? that was cool.

You um 'member being champion?

it was great.

You 'member #SDLive ?

😌#farleyshow pic.twitter.com/OCPpODfp6y — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) June 2, 2017 Paul Heyman Hypes Extreme Rules Main Event Paul Heyman hyped this Sunday’s Extreme Rules Fatal Five-Way main event, posing the question of who will face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. THIS SUNDAY – 1 of these men will EARN an opportunity to face @BrockLesnar 4 the #UniversalChampionship. Who will it be? @WWE #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/u0tJwQtX7R — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 2, 2017 Madusa Guest Trainer At WWE PC (Video) Madusa was recently a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center. She stated that it all came about two years ago when she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. She added that the idea stemmed from talking to Triple H, and she felt even more comfortable after the discussion. You can view the video below. "Wrestling never leaves. You know, once you have it, it's there." @Madusa_rocks felt right at home guest-training at the @WWEPerformCtr! pic.twitter.com/0yMYaA5Rlq — WWE (@WWE) June 3, 2017