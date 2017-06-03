Dolph Ziggler Mocks AJ Styles, Paul Heyman Hypes WWE Extreme Rules Main Event, Madusa Guest Trainer At WWE PC (Video)

Dolph Ziggler Mocks AJ Styles
On the recent episode of SmackDown Live, Dolph Ziggler surprisingly was able to pick up a clean victory against AJ Styles in the main event to build some momentum for the match at Money in the Bank on June 18. Ziggler sent out a tweet on Styles’ 40th birthday mocking the Phenomenal One, stating, “AJ, you remember beating cena? that was cool. You um ‘member being champion? it was great. You ‘member #SDLive ? #farleyshow”
Paul Heyman Hypes Extreme Rules Main Event
Paul Heyman hyped this Sunday’s Extreme Rules Fatal Five-Way main event, posing the question of who will face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.
Madusa Guest Trainer At WWE PC (Video)
Madusa was recently a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center. She stated that it all came about two years ago when she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. She added that the idea stemmed from talking to Triple H, and she felt even more comfortable after the discussion. You can view the video below.
