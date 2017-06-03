Top WWE Smackdown Stars Off Weekend Live Events, Natalya Gifts Her Parents a House (Photo), WWE Network Series Returning

WWE Smackdown Stars Off Weekend Live Events WWE Smackdown Live stars Randy Orton, The Usos and Naomi are off this weekend’s live events. Orton is off due to vacation time, and The Usos and Naomi are once again off as they are filming an undisclosed project. All four superstars are scheduled to return to live events next week. WWE Network Series Returning “The WWE Music Power 10” WWE Network series will return this coming Wednesday at 9pm EST, and below is the show synopsis: “The WWE Music Power 10 returns to count down the most spectacular Superstar entrances and music performances from WrestleMania in Orlando!” Natalya Gifts Her Parents a House As seen in the photo below, WWE star Natalya gifted her father, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart and his wife a new home: My whole career … there was ONE thing I really wanted to do and I never lost sight of it. And today I got to do that for my parents. It’s the best feeling … makes every tear, bruise, heartache, heartbreak, sleepless night …. SO worth it. Welcome home. (Plus… I owe my parents everything….) A post shared by natbynature (@natbynature) on Jun 1, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT