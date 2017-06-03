Top WWE Smackdown Stars Off Weekend Live Events, Natalya Gifts Her Parents a House (Photo), WWE Network Series Returning

WWE Smackdown Stars Off Weekend Live Events
WWE Smackdown Live stars Randy Orton, The Usos and Naomi are off this weekend’s live events. Orton is off due to vacation time, and The Usos and Naomi are once again off as they are filming an undisclosed project. All four superstars are scheduled to return to live events next week.
WWE Network Series Returning
“The WWE Music Power 10” WWE Network series will return this coming Wednesday at 9pm EST, and below is the show synopsis:
Natalya Gifts Her Parents a House
As seen in the photo below, WWE star Natalya gifted her father, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart and his wife a new home:
