Eric Bischoff Blames, ‘Gutless, Mindless, Short Sighted Executives’ For Botched NBC-Turner Deal

Nick Hausman

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday night!

You can find some of Eric ‘s comments to a fan submitted question transcribed below.

If you have a question that you would like Eric to answer on the next show please use the hashtag #BischoffOnWrestling on Twitter.

Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes

EB: Because of a bunch of gutless, mindless, short sighted executives who were so afraid that NBC ad sales was going to benefit from a Turner property that they got territorial. They had a jail food mentality and cut off what could have been a very powerful relationship between NBC and Turner Broadcasting. That was one of the reasons why I was so disenfranchised with the new Turner management at the time. That was dumb. That was just straight up stupid. It was jail food mentality. It was short sighted. It was typical of Turner Broadcasting management at that time.

Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling features Eric and Nick taking an in-depth look at his recent WWE Network Table For 3 special with Jim Cornette and Michael PS Hayes. Including:

  • What it was like being on set with Jim Cornette after the terrible things Jim has said about him
  • If Eric was familiar with why Jim didn’t like him
  • How Eric dealt with backstage “stooges” in WCW
  • Why he hates Vince Russo
  • What the independent pro wrestling scene was like when Eric launched the WCW Power Plant
  • What other concepts from WCW Eric is proud of
  • If Eric feels responsible for the “cool heel”
  • Whether Roman Reigns can be a real old school heel
  • More…

Eric then answers questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag regarding:

  • Whose promos Eric enjoyed listening to the most in WCW
  • How he would have ended the nWo angle
  • If there was ever a push in WCW to do business deals, recruit talent or do live events in Puerto Rico
  • If it’s true WCW’s PPV profits went to Time Warner and not WCW
  • Whether featuring Eric backstage before the “shocking” hug with Vince on RAW took away from his debut
  • The idea of a tag team Money In The Bank Ladder Match
  • Hulk Hogan’s hair peace at Halloween Havoc 96
  • If undefeated streaks mean less now than before
  • Why the proposed WCW deal with NBC in late 98 didn’t work out
  • More…

You can find a special Bischoff on Wrestling Overrun on IRWNetwork.com featuring Eric chatting with his longtime friend and former WCW Performer Sonny Onoo. Some of the topics they discuss include:

  • How Sonny turned Eric on to sushi
  • Why it’s weird getting older and going to strip clubs
  • Their memories from their bizarre trip to North Korea for The Collision In Korea w/ Muhammad Ali
  • Why Eric thinks WWE will never released The Collision In Korea on the WWE Network
  • Sonny’s take on NJPW expanding into the United States and what Japanese wrestling fans want
  • Vince Russo eliminating Japanese wrestlers from WCW TV and the subsequent lawsuit that Sonny was apart of
  • Eric as a kickboxer and why other kickboxers were scared of him
  • If Sonny thinks Eric could have taken Vince McMahon in a fight
  • Sonny’s recent trip to the NJPW offices
  • More…

bischoff on wrestlingEric BischoffNick Hausman
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"