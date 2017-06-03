Eric Bischoff Blames, ‘Gutless, Mindless, Short Sighted Executives’ For Botched NBC-Turner Deal

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday night! You can find some of Eric ‘s comments to a fan submitted question transcribed below. If you have a question that you would like Eric to answer on the next show please use the hashtag #BischoffOnWrestling on Twitter. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes @EBischoff @WZRebel WCW had a proposed network deal with NBC in late 98 into 99. Why didn’t that come to fruition? #BischoffOnWrestling — Jake Allonar (@jallonar4040) May 30, 2017 EB: Because of a bunch of gutless, mindless, short sighted executives who were so afraid that NBC ad sales was going to benefit from a Turner property that they got territorial. They had a jail food mentality and cut off what could have been a very powerful relationship between NBC and Turner Broadcasting. That was one of the reasons why I was so disenfranchised with the new Turner management at the time. That was dumb. That was just straight up stupid. It was jail food mentality. It was short sighted. It was typical of Turner Broadcasting management at that time. Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans

