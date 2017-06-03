WrestleZone presented the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast WZ Daily earlier today. It featured former WWE/WCW Superstar Sean Waltman as the co-host as well as an exclusive interview with ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni.

The WZ Daily will be made available Monday-Friday around Noon EST

You can find some of Sean and I’s comments transcribed below:

NH: I don’t know why RAW is one way and Smackdown gets to experiment and try new things. SW: You can’t figure that out? NH: Would you like to enlighten everyone on why that is? SW: Road Dogg’s in charge of Smackdown Live and Vince just lets him have the wheel. Vince doesn’t even come to Smackdown. NH: You’re saying that Smackdown is totally on Road Dogg’s shoulders? SW: A huge amount of the success is on Road Dogg’s shoulders. Yes.

