Sean Waltman Says “Road Dogg’s In-Charge Of Smackdown Live And Vince Just Lets Him Have The Wheel”

Nick Hausman

WrestleZone presented the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast WZ Daily earlier today. It featured former WWE/WCW Superstar Sean Waltman as the co-host as well as an exclusive interview with ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni.

The WZ Daily will be made available Monday-Friday around Noon EST on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!

You can find some of Sean and I’s comments transcribed below:

Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans

NH: I don’t know why RAW is one way and Smackdown gets to experiment and try new things.

SW: You can’t figure that out?

NH: Would you like to enlighten everyone on why that is?

SW: Road Dogg’s in charge of Smackdown Live and Vince just lets him have the wheel. Vince doesn’t even come to Smackdown.

NH: You’re saying that Smackdown is totally on Road Dogg’s shoulders?

SW: A huge amount of the success is on Road Dogg’s shoulders. Yes.

Related: Sean Waltman Describes Triple H’s Reaction To His LAX Arrest Last Month; Says He’s ‘Grateful’ To WWE

Friday’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features former WWE/WCW Superstar Sean Waltman as his co-host. They start the show by talking in-depth about Sean’s recent arrest, how he’s staying clean and more.

The pro wrestling stories from the past twenty-four hours that they discuss include:

  • Why RAW’s ratings have hit a near all-time low
  • Speculation around the future of the Intercontinental Title picture
  • Ariya Daivari calling out critics of 205 Live
  • Dalton Castle’s rumored post-ROH future
  • 5 Star Wrestling cancelling and rescheduling their 128-man Tournament

This episode also includes a special Fridays of Honor interview with ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni!

You can listen to the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below:

Eric BischoffNick Hausmanroad doggsean waltmanVince McMahonWrestleZone Radiowz radio
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"