Backstage Photos & More From ROH Windy City Excellence Event, Rollins & Ryder Joke with AJ Styles On His Birthday, The Rock – Ballers Video

The Rock – Ballers Video

The Rock has posted the following new trailer for the third season of HBO’s “Ballers”:

Dream it. Risk it. Build it. And they will come. We’re BACK with a BRAND NEW season of @BallersHBO Sunday July 23 on @HBO. #BALLERS pic.twitter.com/bM2xmK2UJZ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 1, 2017

Rollins & Ryder Joke with AJ Styles On His Birthday

To celebrate AJ Styles’ birthday this week, Seth Rollins and Zack Ryder posted the following messages to Styles, with Rollins taking a shot at him winning the Madden finals, and Ryder posting a Hornswoggle shot:

Happy birthday @ajstylesp1 A post shared by ZACK RYDER (@zryder85) on Jun 2, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT

Backstage Photos & More From ROH Windy City Excellence Event

As noted, WZ’s Nick Hausman and Mike Killam are on location for tonight’s Ring of Honor Windy City Excellence event, and below are some pre-show photos:

The show is underway and the Young Bucks still have a line. They're graciously still signing and meeting the fans though. #GoodChristianBoys pic.twitter.com/pML4RAVUm2 — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) June 3, 2017

The matches have just begun at @ringofhonor's Windy City Classic! Be sure to stop by @ChicagoDuffys this Monday night for their #RAW party! pic.twitter.com/VT5jkHNGnw — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) June 3, 2017