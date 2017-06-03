Bodybuilder on Why WWE Should Test Jinder Mahal For Steroid Use, YouTube Pulls WCPW Show, Revokes Promotion’s Streaming Abilities

Bodybuilder on Why WWE Should Test Jinder Mahal For Steroid Use

Bodybuilder Nick Miller has released the below video on YouTube, analyzing Jinder Mahal’s new physique in conjunction with the WWE Wellness Policy, to determine whether or not Mahal’s new look appears suspicious of steroid use.

Miller surmises that Mahal’s look is indeed suspicious, and that he should be tested for steroid use, based on three factors:

1. Mahal’s extreme vascularity followed by an “extreme almost unreasonable level” of low body fat and leanness.

2. The dramatic transformation of Jinder Mahal’s previous body shape to what he looks like today.

3. The likeness of Mahal having gynecomastia, a condition caused by a hormonal imbalance or, elevated estrogen levels from possibly not recovering correctly from a steroid cycle.

YouTube Pulls WCPW Show, Gives Promotion’s Channel a “Strike”

As YouTube continues to crack down on pro wrestling related content with its “Restricted Mode”, What Culture Pro Wrestling has noted YouTube pulled its “Fight Back” event, and hit them with a “Strike” for content which YouTube claims is in “Violation of YouTube’s policy on spam and deceptive practices.”

It also appears as if YouTube has revoked WCPW’s ability to live stream as the following Tweet was also issued:

"Your ability to live stream has been revoked." — WCPW (@WhatCulturePW) June 3, 2017