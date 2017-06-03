Brandi Rhodes Confirms Cody Is Finished With Impact, Bruce Prichard Shares Favorite Career Memory, Karen Jarrett Hypes Slammiversary (Video)

Brandi Rhodes Confirms Cody Is Finished With Impact After occasional appearances and a short feud with Moose over the Impact Grand Championship, Cody Rhodes ended his relationship with Impact Wrestling and focuses more on Ring of Honor and independent bookings. When a fan of Twitter mentioned that Cody does not seem to be around Impact anymore, Brandi responded, “His dates with Impact were finished months ago dude.” Bruce Prichard Shares Favorite Career Memory Impact Wrestling on-air official Bruce Prichard was recently interviewed by the Baltimore Media Blog to promote his upcoming appearance. Topics included why he started a podcast, why his podcast is successful, playing Brother Love, and more. When asked what his favorite career memory is, Prichard responded: “There’s been so many. As a performer, being able to go out there and perform Wrestlemania in my hometown of Houston was pretty great. Behind the scenes, you get a high when you have an idea and then it comes to fruition.” Karen Jarrett Hypes Slammiversary Impact Wrestling recently released a promo video of executive Karen Jarrett hyping Slammiversary. Jarrett stated that “there will be surprises” at the pay-per-view, and “you never know who’s going to show up.” You can view the promo video below. If @karenjarrett says you will want to see this LIVE, you better listen! #Slamm15 pic.twitter.com/dyfHkwZtvO — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 2, 2017