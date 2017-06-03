Brandi Rhodes Confirms Cody Is Finished With Impact, Bruce Prichard Shares Favorite Career Memory, Karen Jarrett Hypes Slammiversary (Video)

Brandi Rhodes Confirms Cody Is Finished With Impact
After occasional appearances and a short feud with Moose over the Impact Grand Championship, Cody Rhodes ended his relationship with Impact Wrestling and focuses more on Ring of Honor and independent bookings. When a fan of Twitter mentioned that Cody does not seem to be around Impact anymore, Brandi responded, “His dates with Impact were finished months ago dude.”
Bruce Prichard Shares Favorite Career Memory
Impact Wrestling on-air official Bruce Prichard was recently interviewed by the Baltimore Media Blog to promote his upcoming appearance. Topics included why he started a podcast, why his podcast is successful, playing Brother Love, and more.
Karen Jarrett Hypes Slammiversary
Impact Wrestling recently released a promo video of executive Karen Jarrett hyping Slammiversary. Jarrett stated that “there will be surprises” at the pay-per-view, and “you never know who’s going to show up.” You can view the promo video below.
