Bully Ray On Whether Or Not Shinsuke Nakamura Will Face Any Repercussions, What John Cena Did For Him On Smackdown

Bully Ray commented on the John Cena versus Shinsuke Nakamura match from Smackdown Live last night when he co-hosted Busted Open with Dave Lagreca today.
Bully was asked if he thought Nakamura would be spoken to about the sequence at the end of the match where John Cena landed on his head after a stiff inverted suplex, and Bully disagreed, saying:
He also shares a story about a similar situation he had while working with Brock Lesnar when Lesnar was first coming up in the WWE. He also reveals he never was able to take the “Styles Clash” from AJ Styles.
