Bully Ray On Whether Or Not Shinsuke Nakamura Will Face Any Repercussions, What John Cena Did For Him On Smackdown

Bully Ray commented on the John Cena versus Shinsuke Nakamura match from Smackdown Live last night when he co-hosted Busted Open with Dave Lagreca today. Bully was asked if he thought Nakamura would be spoken to about the sequence at the end of the match where John Cena landed on his head after a stiff inverted suplex, and Bully disagreed, saying: "I don't think that anyone needs to talk to Nakamura because if you noticed right after the match, as Nakamura is walking over to John Cena, he says 'I'm sorry' and John looks at him and says 'there's nothing to be sorry about'. If there's one thing we all understand as wrestlers, it's the risks we take in the ring and we know damn well that anything can happen at any given time. We try to take the most calculated of risks. John doesn't want Nakamura to feel bad about himself, John knows the push that Nakamura's about to get. John doesn't want Nakamura to doubt himself, because John knows where Nakamura's about to go. So, I think that moment in time is all the talk that Nakamura really needed. Again, I guarantee you when they got to the back, John brushed it off, no big deal, all good, and I don't think it will be an issue moving forward." He also shares a story about a similar situation he had while working with Brock Lesnar when Lesnar was first coming up in the WWE. He also reveals he never was able to take the "Styles Clash" from AJ Styles.