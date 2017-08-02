Al Snow On If ECW Could Work In 2017, Cody Rhodes Reveals His Father Was A Die Hard Yankees Fan (Video)

Al Snow Al Snow published his latest advice column, Inside Al’s Head, for Sports Illustrated and commented on if he thought ECW could work in today’s professional wrestling environment. Snow said: “There is a possibility for a variation of ECW that could possibly work in 2017, but I do not think there will ever be another ECW like there was in 1997. It was definitely the right time for an alternative like ECW to make it on the national scene, but the biggest factor in its success was the pool of talent that had anywhere from 10 to 15 to 18 years of experience that had been broken in back in a time of territorial wrestling. That gave people exposure and experience to audiences that today’s talent pool doesn’t get on the same level. Despite the experience, that ECW talent pool didn’t have the exposure to the national audience.” Snow commented on why ECW was so successful during its original run, adding: “There was a need and a void in the wrestling community for ECW. The other two companies, in WCW and WWF, weren’t providing what the audience in Philadelphia wanted. ECW was their promotion, and they really did build and create ECW along with the very wrestlers themselves. And the wrestlers? We felt it was our brand, and we all felt it was us against WCW and the WWF. I started saying backstage that we were ‘the island of misfit toys’. We didn’t fit in or match with the other two promotions, but we survived and thrived in ECW, and I think the fans felt like that, too. People who didn’t identify with WWF or WCW made ECW their own. I would love nothing more than a re-creation, but you will never be able to have all those components fit together so perfectly to create a promotion like ECW.” Evil Empire The following video features Cody Rhodes talking about growing up as a Braves fan and living near Atlanta, but how his father was actually a Yankees fan. Cody also talks about how Dusty came to work with the Braves and the relationship between Atlanta and WCW:

