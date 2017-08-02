DJ Z Officially Cleared To Return To The Ring (Photo), Street Profits Debut Confirmed, Match Announced For Next Week’s NXT

DJ Z

DJ Z posted the following photo, confirming he has officially been medically cleared to return to the ring after a scary incident at a The Crash: Lucha Libre event in April.

DJ Z underwent emergency surgery to repair a fractured colon after the injury occurred in his match, and has been working towards an in-ring return. DJ Z has worked matches since then, including his official in-ring return for IWC on June 10th, but he is now cleared to compete without any restrictions by doctors, as seen in the photo below:

after 4 months of struggles, anxiety and uncertainty, i am officially cleared to return to in-ring competition. pic.twitter.com/OVievdL5wB — D J Z (@IAmDJZ) August 2, 2017

Street Profits

It was confirmed on tonight’s episode of NXT that the Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) will make their official debut on next week’s show.

NXT

NXT also announced Andrade Cien Almas will face No Way Jose on next week’s show: