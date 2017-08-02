Kyle O’Reilly Makes NXT Debut, What Can We Expect From The Former ROH Star? (Videos), New Title Match, Updated Card For Takeover Brooklyn

Takeover Brooklyn
NXT confirmed The Authors of Pain will defend their titles against Sanity at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III; the following is the updated match card for the event, which is scheduled to take place Saturday, August 19th:
NXT Championship
NXT Women’s Championship
NXT Tag Team Championship
NXT
Kyle O’Reilly made his official NXT debut tonight, competing against Aleister Black, who ended up defeating the former ROH star on tonight’s broadcast.
You can check out highlights from tonight’s match, as well as O’Reilly commenting on his future in NXT:
