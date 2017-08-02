Alberto El Patron & Paige To ‘Set The Record Straight’ Tomorrow About Recent Domestic Allegations

Busted Open Radio posted the following breaking news announcement, confirming Alberto El Patron and his fianceé and WWE star Paige will appear on tomorrow’s show.

The couple will ‘set the record straight’ concerning recent allegations against them, including charges by the Orlando Police for a recent domestic abuse situation at the Orlando International Airport, which reportedly may see charges brought against Paige in the future.

Alberto, the current Global Force Wrestling World Champion, is still suspended by the promotion, but has been cleared from the investigation. Paige is still reportedly waiting to see if she will be charged by the Florida State Attorney’s office.