Johnny Gargano Comments On NXT Return, Hideo Itami Tries To Attack Aleister Black, Ember Moon Says Asuka Is Afraid (Videos)

Johnny Wrestling

Johnny Gargano posted the following comments after making his NXT in-ring return tonight:

NXT

The following video features Ember Moon calling out her NXT Takeover: Brooklyn opponent Asuka on tonight’s episode of NXT.

Ember Moon says she’s been fighting to get this match since NXT Takeover: Orlando, and everyone knows, including Asuka, that she is ready for this opportunity. Ember tells Asuka she is arrogant, but deep down she is afraid of the truth, and that truth is Asuka isn’t ready for her.

Related: NXT Results (8/2) Johnny Gargano Returns, Moon and Asuka Go Face-To-Face, Kyle O’Reilly Takes on Aleister Black!

Itami vs Black?

Following tonight’s show, WWE posted the following exclusive, showing Hideo Itami trying to attack Aleister Black in the parking lot: