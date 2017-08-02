Paul Heyman Makes Summerslam Weekend Announcement, Talks Brock Lesnar Possibly Losing at SummerSlam, Jon Jones and More

Paul Heyman has confirmed he would be Jim Ross’ special guest for his one-man show on Summerslam weekend in New York City. As noted earlier, Paul Heyman appeared on WPIX with Scott Stanford to make a big announcement regarding Summerslam weekend, and confirmed early rumors and announced he would be Ross’ guest at the event, which takes place at Gotham Comedy Club in Chelsea on Friday, August 18th. Related: Brock Lesnar Appears On RAW, Paul Heyman Makes Major Announcement Regarding Summerslam Main Event (Photo / Video) Additionally, Heyman and Stanford talked about Lesnar’s WWE and possible UFC future, stemming from rumors of a super fight with Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, and Heyman’s own comments on WWE RAW this week. Stanford asked if Brock would really leave WWE if he ‘dropped the belt’ at Summerslam and asked if this was legit, and Heyman joked and said it’s a title, but added that he was authorized by Brock himself to make the statement and it still rings true. Heyman said he’s upheld stipulations while he ran ECW turned down storylines before (and might get into that if he one day writes a book), but he and Brock are prepared to leave WWE if Brock does not leave Summerslam with the title. Stanford asked if Brock did leave WWE if it meant he would entertain a fight with Jones, and Heyman said Brock said all he has to say and Stanford should refer to Brock’s quote to the Associated Press regarding his MMA future. After Jones called him out following his UFC 214 fight, Brock responded by saying: “Be careful what you wish for, young man.”